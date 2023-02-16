SPARKS – Nevada has joined three other states in calling for the Farm Service Agency to offer relief programs as heavy snow and persistent cold have limited livestock grazing options.

“We have seen a significant amount of persistent snow and colder temperatures leaving many of Nevada’s livestock producers with limited options to transport animals or feed,” said Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea.

Nevada joined Utah, Wyoming and Colorado in writing a letter this month to FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux.

Goicoechea and the other state agriculture directors pointed out that the winter season started early and ranchers “were forced to commence much higher levels of supplemental feed and will need to sustain these operations for a longer period than at any time in recent memory.”

Feed resources have been limited and more expensive as well.

“Many herds have been trucked out of traditional winter grazing areas, but access by truck due to drifting snow is hampering efforts to reach and remove remaining livestock,” the joint letter said. “Mortality has been high thus far and is expected to increase well into the spring as a result of this exceptionally harsh winter.”

The harsh winter follows years of drought through which the FSA has offered programs for disaster assistance. The drought resulted in a shortage of hay and other supplemental feed going into winter.

“Our livestock producers and animals are struggling right now,” said Goicoechea. “I hope that FSA will consider our letter and continue to be flexible and supportive with programs that support the industry.”

Many states have seen a relatively mild winter but not the Intermountain West. Frequent snowstorms have been alternating with subfreezing spells for most of the winter.

“We simply have not seen snow melt between events and plant resources remain buried even with high winds,” the ag directors wrote.

“Many producers have been forced to truck livestock closer to their respective home places to even maintain contact. As you are well aware, this is not feasible for all operators and for many herds, home is the range.”

But the Bureau of Land Management prohibits supplemental feeding and operating mechanical snow removal equipment on federal grazing allotments.

“Snow removal has become acritical operation to keep animals alive,” they wrote.

The forecast for the Elko area calls for temperatures to climb to near normal levels this weekend but then more snow is expected, followed by more temperatures that are 10 or 15 degrees below normal.

“Assistance with supplemental feed/water and locations to move livestock for grazing/feeding are needed urgently,” the ag directors wrote. “Another priority is snow removal assistance and transportation expenses, including any options for offsetting fuel costs.”

The ag directors have already asked producers in their states to submit claims to local FSA offices “and to document losses and conditions as precisely as possible.”