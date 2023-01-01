Snow continues falling to start new year

ELKO – Snow was piling up across northeastern Nevada on New Year’s Day as an unusually wet winter storm hung over the region.

No major crashes were reported Sunday morning with light traffic on the holiday. Several crashes resulted in injuries earlier in the weekend.

The Nevada Department of Transportation issued a rare advisory Saturday afternoon for people to avoid driving due to the weather conditions and New Year's Eve celebrations.

Elko County highways were mostly clear Sunday morning except in the eastern part of the county. Adverse driving conditions were reported on U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells and Interstate 80 east of Wells.

Late Friday night NDOT reported water over the roadway on the Eureka Highway south of Carlin as much of the earlier snow began to melt. Temperatures dropped early Sunday morning and are expected to stay below the freezing mark in most locations.

Snow showers will end by Sunday evening but the dry period may not last long. Another chance of snow arrives Monday night into Tuesday, and again Wednesday night into next weekend.

High temperatures Monday through Wednesday are forecast to stay below freezing.