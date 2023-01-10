Snow continues to impact travel in rural Nevada

ELKO – Another round of snow and slick roads delayed the start of school in Spring Creek and led to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in northeastern Nevada.

School was delayed two hours while other schools in the district opened on time.

Crashes were reported around 1:30 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Interstate 80 east of Elko, 4:30 a.m. on I-80 near Halleck, and 5:15 a.m. on I-80 near Battle Mountain, according to Nevada State Police.

Nevada Department of Transportation indicated adverse driving conditions on most of I-80 through Elko County. NDOT has advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in winter conditions due to a shortage of snowplow drivers.

The Ruby Mountains remained under a winter storm warning through 10 p.m. Tuesday with 2 to 9 inches of new snow expected above 6,000 feet along with gusty winds.

Precipitation in Elko will be a mix of rain and snow as temperatures reach into the upper 30s.

White Pine County, southern Eureka and Lander counties, and northern Nye County remained under a winter weather advisory Tuesday.

The extended forecast calls for another chance of snow arriving Saturday night and into the Monday holiday.