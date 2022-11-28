Snow could impact travel in Elko area

ELKO – Up to 8 inches of new snow could fall in the Ruby Mountains through early Tuesday morning.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for northern Elko County and the Ruby Mountains/East Humboldt Range through 4 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected in and near Owyhee and Mountain City and 5 to 8 inches are expected for the Rubies and East Humboldt Range, as well as the Jarbidge Wilderness.

“Travel could become difficult with multiple hazards affecting road conditions especially on area passes and summits,” cautioned the National Weather Service. “Always check the weather and roads (call 511 or check NV Roads) before you go.”

The forecast for Elko calls for a 70% chance of snow with highs in the mid-30s on Monday, followed by mostly clear skies and highs in the mid-20s on Tuesday.

Another chance of snow showers returns Thursday and continues through the weekend.