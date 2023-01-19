Snow Day: School canceled in Elko area

ELKO – Continued snowfall that began overnight prompted the Elko County School District to cancel classes in Elko, Spring Creek, Carlin and Owyhee on Thursday.

Hazardous road conditions were reported across much of northeastern Nevada. One crash was reported on Lamoille Highway near Elko Vista Drive around 7:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service was forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow in most northeastern Nevada valleys and 6 to 15 inches in the mountains.

Snow showers will diminish Thursday as high temperatures approach the freezing mark in Elko. Dry but colder weather is expected into the weekend.