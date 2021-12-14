Snow falling on Lamoille Summit

ELKO – Travel conditions were quickly deteriorating in Elko County on Tuesday morning as snow and rain were expected to continue most of the day.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse conditions on most of Interstate 80 between Elko and Winnemucca, and on the Eureka, Tuscarora and Jiggs highways.

Snow was beginning to fall on Lamoille Summit around 9 a.m.

Winter weather advisories were posted across most of northern Nevada, while a winter storm warning was in effect for central Nevada and the Ruby Mountains.

Heavy snow was falling in the Sierra, closing roads in the Slide Mountain area north of Lake Tahoe.

Elko could see 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation will decrease after sunset but another storm is expected to arrive Wednesday night.

Current road conditions are available at nvroads.com and by calling 511.

