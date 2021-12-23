Snow falling, wintry driving conditions on some highways

ELKO – Snow began falling on Lamoille Summit around noon Thursday, and wintry driving conditions were reported on Mountain City Highway.

Adverse weather conditions were also reported on Interstate 80 between Winnemucca and Battle Mountain. One crash was reported in the area around 11 a.m., according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Snow was also falling on Emigrant Pass.

No chain requirements were posted in northeastern Nevada by noon Thursday, but several highways in the Sierra were under travel restrictions.

Most of northeastern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory through 10 a.m. Friday.

Little snow accumulation was expected in Elko because of above-freezing temperatures, but hazardous travel is possible later Thursday over Lamoille Summit and other passes.

For current road conditions see nvroads.com or call 511.

