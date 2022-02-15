Snow falls in Elko after 3 1/2 week dry spell

ELKO – Adverse driving conditions were reported over Emigrant Pass on Interstate 80 and on other highways in the Elko area Tuesday morning as snow fell along the I-80 corridor.

A crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Lamoille Highway and Last Chance Road.

Another crash was reported on the freeway at Carlin around 6:40 a.m.

The snow was mostly melting on Lamoille Highway but starting to stick near the summit at 7 a.m.

Winter weather advisories were posted for the Ruby Mountains and the northern half of Elko County.

It was the first measurable precipitation in Elko since Jan. 21.

Temperatures dropped below freezing but were expected to climb into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for dry weather from Tuesday afternoon through Saturday night, followed by a chance of scattered snow showers Sunday and Monday.

