ELKO – Overnight snow, morning fog and freezing rain hampered travel in northeastern Nevada on Thursday.
Heavy fog was reported in several areas, and the Nevada Department of Transportation posted adverse driving conditions north of Interstate 80 on Mountain City Highway, U.S. 93 and the Montello Highway.
No major accidents were reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The National Weather Service forecast called for snow showers to diminish mid-morning but pockets of freezing rain to continue into the afternoon or evening.
Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday.
Another series of wet storms could bring several inches of snow to the region Sunday night through Wednesday.
