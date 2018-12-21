ELKO – The National Weather Service is predicting snow for Christmas, but will it stick?
That may depend on your elevation.
A weak storm system is bringing rain and snow to northeastern Nevada today. Little to no accumulation is expected.
A slightly stronger storm arrives Sunday through Monday.
“The strongest system comes in Christmas Eve and Christmas day with the potential for decent snow across higher elevations of northeast Nevada,” says the forecast.
Temperatures that have been running 10 degrees above normal will drop closer to normal levels this weekend.
While valleys might see an inch or two of accumulation, the mountains could receive 6-12 inches.
Next week will bring colder temperatures and a continued chance of snow. Highs will be at or below the freezing mark, with lows in the mid-teens.
