Snow hampers travel in Elko area

ELKO — Travel on area highways was hampered Wednesday after overnight snowfall, with chains or snow tires required on Mountain City Highway and on Emigrant Pass.

Hazardous driving conditions were also reported on much of Interstate 80 east of Elko, U.S. Highway 93 north and south of Wells, and the Jiggs Highway.

Lamoille Highway was open and clear, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Wind gusts up to 35 mph were blowing snow over some roadways.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the weather service.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday but snowfall amounts appear to have been less than expected so far.

Only about half an inch fell in Elko overnight, for a total of .05 of an inch of precipitation. The National Weather Service forecast called for 2-5 inches of snow in the valleys.

Precipitation was heavier in Winnemucca, which received .18 of an inch.

Elko has a 60 percent chance of more snow today, 30 percent on Thanksgiving and 40 percent on Friday.

Temperatures will climb above freezing today but stay below freezing Friday and Saturday.

Love 7 Funny 1 Wow 5 Sad 4 Angry 3