Snow impacting travel west of Elko

ELKO – Wintry driving conditions were reported Thursday morning on roads to the west of Elko.

Snow and ice were impacting Interstate 80 between Winnemucca and Emigrant Pass, as well as the Eureka and Crescent Valley highways.

An injury accident occurred on U.S. Highway 95 near Winnemucca shortly after 6 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Roads were mostly clear in Elko County although snow was falling. The Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting wintry conditions only on the Tuscarora Highway.

The fast-moving storm was not expected to stay in the region for long.

“Valley snowfall accumulation for areas that do see a shower will be around a half inch or less with maybe an inch or two in Austin and in Elko County Mountains,” stated the National Weather Service.

Dry weather is expected for New Year’s Eve. There is a slight chance of rain and snow showers this weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Highs in the Elko area will be in the mid to upper 30s Thursday, around freezing on Friday, and creeping into the 40s this weekend.

