Snow impacts some northeastern Nevada highways

ELKO – Hazardous conditions were reported Thursday afternoon on some Elko County highways as snow showers began to move out of the region and temperatures dropped.

A crash was reported at 3:15 p.m. about 20 miles east of Wells, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Chains or snow tires were required on the Tuscarora Highway.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on Mountain City Highway between Lone Mountain Station and Mountain City, U.S. 93 from Wells to Winecup, Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover, U.S. 93A south of Wendover, and on the Montello Highway.

National Weather Service radar showed snow showers lingering around the Ruby Mountains. Another band of moisture was between Winnemucca and Battle Mountain, south of I-80.

The latest winter weather advisory is set to expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Patchy freezing fog is possible in northeastern Nevada Thursday night.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and highs around the freezing mark.

