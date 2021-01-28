Snow in forecast, but not much

ELKO – Snow is in the forecast through Friday but the amounts that fall in the Elko area may not add up to much.

Some rain and snow showers were expected Thursday as temperatures climb into the mid-40s. The chance of snow increases to 30% Thursday night and 60% Friday.

“Warmer temperatures in the lower valleys of the Humboldt River basin west of Elko and in southern Humboldt county could see a mix of rain and snow initially this afternoon before changing to snow tonight,” stated forecasters. “The bulk of the snowfall moves into the area tonight into Friday morning.”

Winter weather advisories were posted for northern Elko County and counties to the south.

This week's wintry weather pounded the Sierra with heavy snow but won't do much to improve the snowpack around Elko.

“The Rubies will be left out again for significant snowfall through Friday with only 3 to 5 inches expected,” the National Weather Service said.

Dry weather is in store for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs around 40 degrees.

