Snow in forecast for Elko

ELKO – Another cold snap is on its way, and this one plans to stick around.

A century-old low temperature record was shattered in Elko on Monday of last week when the mercury dropped to 2 degrees. The previous record low was 8, set in 1895.

Temperatures quickly rebounded across the region, however, and Elko set a record high this Monday when the temperature hit 74 degrees. The old record of 73 was set in 1921.

Cold weather is about to return, as the National Weather Service forecast calls for highs to drop into the 40s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday. The high on Monday is barely expected to creep over the freezing mark.

The change will be preceded by windy conditions on Friday and possible rain showers that could turn to snow Friday night and Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 30% Friday night and 40% Saturday.

A slight chance of snow continues into Sunday, followed by clear weather but highs staying in the 30s.

