ELKO -- Last week’s above normal temperatures will give way to chilly weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Snow is in the forecast for Tuesday, although high temperatures will be around 50 degrees.
The low temperature dropped to 34 degrees Monday morning and is forecast to dip into the upper 20s Tuesday night.
April is currently running at a precipitation deficit. A total of seven-tenths of an inch has been measured at Elko’s airport compared with a normal mark of nine-tenths of an inch.
Elko is still far ahead for the water year that began Oct. 1, with 9.4 inches of precipitation. That compares with an average 6.9 inches for this time of year.
Temperatures begin to rebound on Wednesday and into the weekend. Another chance of precipitation is expected on Sunday.
