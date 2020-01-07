Snow is forecast on 5 of the next 6 days

ELKO – The first of “several” weather disturbances will push into the Elko area Tuesday night, with snow expected on five of the next six days according to the National Weather Service forecast.

All of the systems are expected to be cold enough where the predominant weather type will be snow at all elevations, stated a hazardous weather outlook.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The first one will bring light snow showers with up to an inch in portions of the forecast area. Yet another system will make its way through Thursday. After a brief break on Friday, another system is anticipated for the beginning portions of the weekend, which could bring accumulating snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.”

Snow amounts from the first wave are only expected to be in the half-inch to one-inch range in the valleys. The mountains could see more than an inch.

Elko has a 40 percent chance of show on Wednesday, increasing to 60 percent Wednesday night and Thursday.

High temperatures will drop into the 30s beginning Thursday and continuing through the end of the week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0