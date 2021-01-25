Snow is in forecast, but how much?

ELKO – Snow is in the forecast several days this week but the amounts may not add up to much.

Monday’s weather system is focused on central Nevada, leaving the northern counties mostly dry except over the Ruby Mountains.

The National Weather Service lists Elko’s chance of precipitation at 20% Monday and 30% Monday night. More slim chances of snow showers arrive Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Elko’s precipitation since the water year began on Oct. 1 stands at 1.88 inches, which is less than half the average of 3.96 inches.

The city has received 7.3 inches of snow since Dec. 1, compared with a normal mark of 18.3 inches.

