Snow leads to crashes, delay in Elko-area schools

ELKO – Multiple injury accidents were reported in the Elko area and the start of school was delayed two hours Wednesday morning as a second day of snow and sub-freezing temperatures created hazardous driving conditions.

“One of our deputies was struck by a motorist that slid through an intersection this morning,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported. “Please drive safe and give yourself extra time and room while driving.”

The Nevada State Police reported two vehicle accidents with injuries on Interstate 80 in Elko and one on I-80 east of Wells between 5 and 6 a.m. Vehicle accidents with property damage were reported on Lamoille Highway at Boyd Kennedy Road, at the Spring Creek Roundabout, and on I-80 near Wendover.

“Due to hazardous weather and road conditions, there will be a two-hour delay Wednesday, April 13,” the Elko County School District reported. “Classes at all Elko and Spring Creek schools and Carlin will begin exactly two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pickups will be delayed two hours.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory until noon Wednesday.

Snowfall of 1-3 inches for the valleys and 2-4 inches for the mountains are forecast.

Chains or snow tires were required on Lamoille Highway, Mountain City Highway and I-80 from Carlin through Emigrant Pass.

The weather service is calling for a 20% chance of snow showers Wednesday night, 40% Thursday, and decreasing rain or snow Thursday night.

The high in Elko is forecast to reach 43 degrees Wednesday and 53 on Thursday. Friday will be partly sunny with a high of 58.

The weekend forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain showers Saturday and dry weather Sunday, with highs in the lower 60s on both days.

