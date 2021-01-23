Snow leaves roads wet, icy in spots

ELKO – Roads were icy and snow-covered in parts of north and central Nevada following a snowstorm that arrived Friday afternoon.

Chains or snow tires were required on Interstate 80 over Emigrant Pass and east of Winnemucca, along with parts of U.S. 50 near Austin. Road conditions were more hazardous to the west.

Tonopah reported record rainfall of .21 of an inch.

Elko received .20 of an inch of precipitation and Winnemucca .28 of an inch. Scant amounts were reported in Eureka (.06”) and Ely (.03”)

More snow is possible Saturday as a winter weather advisory continues until 10 p.m.

“Additional accumulation of an inch or two remains possible in the valleys and several more inches can still fall in the mountains,” stated forecasters.

Elko’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of snow showers diminishing to 20% Saturday evening. Sunny skies are expected Sunday but highs will only be around the freezing mark.

Another slight chance of snow showers is forecast for Monday into Tuesday morning.

