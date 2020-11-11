Snow leaves some roads slick north of I-80

ELKO – Hazardous driving conditions were reported on some Elko County highways Wednesday morning as snow fell overnight, but roads were clear south of Interstate 80.

Snow and ice are possible on U.S. Highway 93 between Wells and Jackpot; Mountain City Highway; and on I-80 from Wells to Oasis, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Accident reports were unavailable from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Clear weather is expected until Friday, when another chance of snow arrives.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40% chance of snow Friday through Saturday.

Temperatures will warm up into the 40s beginning Thursday but remain below average.

