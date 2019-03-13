Try 3 months for $3
Ruby Valley

Wintry driving conditions continued early Wednesday morning in Ruby Valley.

 NDOT

ELKO -- Snow showers persisted Wednesday morning in the Ruby and Independence mountains and along the Carlin Trend.

Chain or snow tire requirements were posted for Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and through Secret Pass and Ruby Valley.

Wintry driving conditions also were reported on Adobe Summit, U.S. Highway 93 north and south of Wells, the Eureka Highway in southern Eureka County, and parts of U.S. 50.

Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit was closed Tuesday evening when a disabled semi blocked traffic, according to the Nevada Departement of Transportation.

Much of eastern Nevada -- including parts of Elko County -- remained under a wind advisory through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

A major change in the weather pattern is expected to begin today as the forecast calls for nothing but sunny or mostly sunny skies in Elko over the next seven days.

Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, the 40s on Friday and Saturday, and into the 50s on Sunday and Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments