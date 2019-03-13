ELKO -- Snow showers persisted Wednesday morning in the Ruby and Independence mountains and along the Carlin Trend.
Chain or snow tire requirements were posted for Mountain City Highway north of Lone Mountain Station, and through Secret Pass and Ruby Valley.
Wintry driving conditions also were reported on Adobe Summit, U.S. Highway 93 north and south of Wells, the Eureka Highway in southern Eureka County, and parts of U.S. 50.
Mountain City Highway over Adobe Summit was closed Tuesday evening when a disabled semi blocked traffic, according to the Nevada Departement of Transportation.
Much of eastern Nevada -- including parts of Elko County -- remained under a wind advisory through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
A major change in the weather pattern is expected to begin today as the forecast calls for nothing but sunny or mostly sunny skies in Elko over the next seven days.
Highs will be in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday, the 40s on Friday and Saturday, and into the 50s on Sunday and Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.