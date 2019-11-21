Snow moves out, for now

ELKO — Spring Creek was coated in snow Thursday but Elko saw only .03 of an inch of rain from the latest weather system to move through the region, following a month-long dry spell.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on Interstate 80 and U.S. 93A in eastern Elko County, but roads were clear by afternoon.

Clear skies and slightly warmer weather are on tap for the weekend but the holiday week ahead will be much cooler and possibly wetter.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a chance of snow showers Monday through Thanksgiving Day.

Highs will drop from the lower 50s on Sunday to the lower 40s on Monday to the mid-30s on Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s .03-inch of rain boosts the water year total to .16 of an inch. The only other measurable precipitation received since Oct. 1 was .13 of an inch that fell on Oct. 19.

That leaves Elko 1.36 inches behind the normal precipitation amount for the third week in November.

