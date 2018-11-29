ELKO – A heavy burst of snowfall prompted travel restrictions in the Elko area Thursday afternoon.
Chains or snow tires were required on Lamoille Highway between Elko and Lamoille, and on Mountain City Highway between Elko and Lone Mountain Station. The restrictions were lifted by mid-afternoon.
Accidents were investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Interstate 80 near Crescent Valley and at the junction of Mountain City Highway and the Tuscarora Highway.
Adverse driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, on the Jiggs Highway, and the remainder of Mountain City Highway north of State Route 226.
National Weather Service radar indicated a large mass of moisture moving through Elko County from the southwest during the noon hour.
Hazardous weather was possible across all of northeastern Nevada as snow levels dropped.
Snow will continue in the Elko area with a 70 percent chance on Friday, 60 percent on Sunday, and 30 percent on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.