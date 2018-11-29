Try 1 month for 99¢
Lamoille Highway

This image is from the Nevada Department of Transportation's video camera on Lamoille Highway during the noon hour Thursday.

 NDOT

ELKO – A heavy burst of snowfall prompted travel restrictions in the Elko area Thursday afternoon.

Chains or snow tires were required on Lamoille Highway between Elko and Lamoille, and on Mountain City Highway between Elko and Lone Mountain Station. The restrictions were lifted by mid-afternoon.

Accidents were investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol on Interstate 80 near Crescent Valley and at the junction of Mountain City Highway and the Tuscarora Highway.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 between Elko and Carlin, on the Jiggs Highway, and the remainder of Mountain City Highway north of State Route 226.

National Weather Service radar indicated a large mass of moisture moving through Elko County from the southwest during the noon hour.

Hazardous weather was possible across all of northeastern Nevada as snow levels dropped.

Snow will continue in the Elko area with a 70 percent chance on Friday, 60 percent on Sunday, and 30 percent on Monday.

