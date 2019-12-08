Snow, rain showers continue Sunday

ELKO – After a relatively warm Saturday that sent highs into the lower 50s, rain fell overnight and turned to snow in parts of Elko County.

Winter driving conditions were reported Sunday morning on Mountain City Highway from Elko to Lone Mountain Station; and dense fog was reported on Interstate 80 from Oasis to Wendover.

Snow showers are expected to continue Sunday morning and turn to rain showers later in the morning as the afternoon high climbs into the mid-40s.

Elko picked up six-hundredths of an inch of precipitation overnight, bringing the water year total to nine-tenths of an inch. The normal amount for this time of year is just over 2 inches.

Dry weather returns Monday for a few days until the next chance of precipitation arrived on Thursday.

Highs this week will be in the lower to mid-40s, possibly higher by the weekend.

