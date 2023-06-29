ELKO – With highs in the 90s expected as the Fourth of July approaches, visitors to Lamoille Canyon might be surprised to run into some snow.

The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that the canyon is accessible to motorized vehicles up to Thomas Canyon Campground.

“The District is unable to remove the rest of the snow due to several avalanches that pushed snow and other debris onto the road during spring rainstorms,” the agency reported Wednesday. “The amount rocks and trees mixed into the snow would damage snow-moving equipment.”

Trailheads and trails at lower elevations are clear of snow, and the Forest Service said all campgrounds and day-use sites in the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District are open.

“Visitors should expect snow patches, down trees, flooding, and muddy conditions on high-elevation (above 7,500 feet) trailheads and trails. There has also been major spring runoff damage to roads across northeast Nevada, so drive cautiously.”

Once the snow melts from the remaining part of the road, staff will assess it for damage to the surface or guardrails and the amount of debris that might need to be removed.

Northeastern Nevada has seen a cooler than normal start to summer.

Elko’s temperatures in the 70s and 80s have been below normal for nearly the entire past two weeks. That will change with clear skies and highs in lower-90s on Saturday and mid-90s on Sunday.

Highs in the Ruby Mountains should be 10 to 20 degrees cooler than that, however.

Elko’s temperatures are expected to moderate back down to the lower 90s by Tuesday, July 4.

Other districts

• Austin-Tonopah Ranger District (775-346-1509): All campgrounds and day-use sites are open. Trailheads and trails at lower elevations are accessible, but access roads to higher elevation trailheads and trails require high clearance vehicles, need maintenance and/or repairs, and involve dangerous high-water crossings. Trail assessments following the winter season and runoff damage are ongoing. There has also been major spring runoff damage to roads across Central Nevada, so drive cautiously.

• Bridgeport Ranger District (760-932-7070): All developed campgrounds are open except for Chris Flat (closed for the season), Green Creek, Obsidian, and Trumbull Lake Campgrounds. All-day use areas are accessible. Trailheads and trails at lower elevations are clear of snow. Visitors should expect snow patches, down trees, avalanche debris, flooding, and muddy conditions on high-elevation (above 7,600 feet) trailheads and trails. Green Creek trailhead is not accessible due to flooding on Forest Service Road 142 (Green Creek Road). There has been major spring runoff damage to roads throughout the District, so drive cautiously.

• Carson Ranger District (775-882-2766): All developed campgrounds are open except for Mt. Rose and Siler Creek Campgrounds. All-day use areas are accessible. Trailheads and trails at lower elevations are clear of snow. Visitors should expect snow patches, down trees, flooding, and muddy conditions on high-elevation (above 7,500 feet) trailheads and trails. In addition, most trails into the Carson-Iceberg and Mt. Rose Wilderness Areas are snow-covered. There has also been major spring runoff damage to roads throughout the District, so drive cautiously.

• Ely Ranger District (775-289-3031): The Ward Mountain, East Creek, and Bird Creek Campgrounds are all open. The Timber Creek Campground is open, however, there may be disruptions due to construction on the road and in the campground. The Timber Creek Horse Campground is closed for reconstruction. The Ward Mountain Campground still does not have water due to an issue with the well. There has also been major spring runoff damage to roads across eastern Nevada, so drive cautiously.