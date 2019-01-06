Try 1 month for 99¢
Carlin Tunnels

Snow begins to stick along Interstate 80 east of the Carlin Tunnels on Sunday morning, in this image from a Nevada Department of Transportation camera.

 NDOT

ELKO – Light snow caused hazardous driving conditions in the Elko area and in eastern Elko County on Sunday morning, while a heavier storm could bring a foot of snow to the mountains Sunday night.

The Nevada Department of Transportation urged caution on Mountain City and Lamoille highways, as well as Interstate 80 from Pequop Summit to Wendover.

Up to a quarter-inch or so of new snow was anticipated Sunday morning for most areas, however the Ruby Mountains and areas south and southeast of the Rubies -- including most of White Pine County -- may see up to 2 inches.

Occasional flurries will continue through the afternoon, then the next system begins to move in.

All of northern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Sunday until 4 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Total snow accumulations will be 2 to 5 inches in valleys, with 5 to 10 inches possible in mountainous areas -- especially in Elko County, where locally a foot of snow could fall in the highest elevations of the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range.

Winds will gust as high as 50 mph at elevations above 7,500 feet.

Snow to taper off Monday night but return on Wednesday with a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

Highs throughout this week are expected to top the freezing mark. Lows will be in the 20s, dropping to the teens later in the week.

