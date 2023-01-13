Snow returns for 3-day weekend

ELKO – This week’s short period of dry weather is expected to end Saturday evening.

“This first wave of precipitation will bring snow amounts to valleys of northern Nevada of a trace up to an inch, with higher amounts across central Nevada ranging from a half inch up to 2 inches,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.

Isolated rain and snow showers will linger Sunday.

“The next bout of active weather comes Monday as a deepening upper trough off the west coast will continue to dig south over the Great Basin,” forecasters said. Snow amounts will range from about an inch in northern counties and up to 3 inches in central Nevada.

The forecast for Elko calls for a 20% chance of snow Saturday, 80% Saturday night, 40% Sunday and 50% on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Day.

No weather advisories had been posted for northeastern Nevada as of Friday morning. Little snow accumulation is expected in the lower valleys as high temperatures will reach above freezing but stay in the 30s.

The wet pattern will to continue into at least the middle of next week.

Elko’s official precipitation tally shows at least a trace of moisture on all but three days so far this year.

December saw rain or snow on all but six days of the month.

Elko’s snow total so far this winter is 39.3 inches.