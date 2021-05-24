Snow returns to Ruby Mountains

ELKO – Snow returned to the mountains of southern Elko County over a wet weekend that included record snowfalls in the city of Elko and in Ely.

Elko received three-tenths of an inch of snow on Saturday, beating the old record by a tenth of an inch. Ely saw 2.2 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After nearly three weeks of being snow-free, the Lamoille No. 3 SNOTEL station registered 5 inches of snow after the weekend storms. A total of 7 inches was measured at Hole In Mountain in the East Humboldt Range after two weeks with no snow. And 11 inches piled up at Corral Canyon in the south Rubies.

Three straight days of mostly rain pushed Elko over the 1.5-inch mark for May. Elko’s water-year total now stands at 6.23 inches, which is still below the normal mark of 7.83 inches for this time of year.

The back-to-work forecast calls for mostly clear and warmer weather this week with highs reaching near 80 on Thursday, followed by another chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0