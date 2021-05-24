 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snow returns to Ruby Mountains
0 comments
alert top story

Snow returns to Ruby Mountains

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow in the Rubies

Clouds were clearing over the Ruby Mountains early Monday morning after three days of snowfall.

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Snow returned to the mountains of southern Elko County over a wet weekend that included record snowfalls in the city of Elko and in Ely.

Elko received three-tenths of an inch of snow on Saturday, beating the old record by a tenth of an inch. Ely saw 2.2 inches.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

After nearly three weeks of being snow-free, the Lamoille No. 3 SNOTEL station registered 5 inches of snow after the weekend storms. A total of 7 inches was measured at Hole In Mountain in the East Humboldt Range after two weeks with no snow. And 11 inches piled up at Corral Canyon in the south Rubies.

Three straight days of mostly rain pushed Elko over the 1.5-inch mark for May. Elko’s water-year total now stands at 6.23 inches, which is still below the normal mark of 7.83 inches for this time of year.

The back-to-work forecast calls for mostly clear and warmer weather this week with highs reaching near 80 on Thursday, followed by another chance of showers and thunderstorms next weekend.

This footage was filmed and produced 23 May 2021. Residents in Colorado had a weekend surrounded by tornados. Multiple tornados, 9 of them due to report, were spotted in northeastern Colorado on Saturday. And another 3 were seen on Sunday. This video shows the tornado near Akron Colorado. Video Location: Woodrow, Colorado, US.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi focus of SCOTUS abortion case

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News