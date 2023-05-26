Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – Heavy winter snow continues to melt in the Ruby Mountains, and Nevada State Parks urges visitors at South Fork State Recreation Area to practice extreme caution near the spillway.

“Due to the record snowfall this past winter, the spillway at South Fork Reservoir is actively in use to prevent water levels from overtopping the dam and prevent flooding residents’ homes around the reservoir,” an advisory stated this week.

Record amounts of snow fell in parts of the Rubies last winter, and warmer temperatures over the past week have accelerated melting.

Lamoille Creek reached minor flood stage this week and the Humboldt River in Elko is expected to reach minor flood stage this weekend.

South Fork Reservoir, located 16 miles south of Elko, is fed by melting snow from the center of the Ruby Mountains via the South Fork of the Humboldt River. It was created when the Dam was completed in 1988.

Any water released through the dam makes its way to the main Humboldt River near Carlin. The Humboldt meanders across northern Nevada and ends in the western part of the state.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, normal conditions are prevailing around the Humboldt basins in northeastern Nevada but much of western Nevada remains “abnormally dry.”

With Memorial Day weekend ahead, South Fork State Recreation Area officials are expecting the summer visitor surge to begin. The park has two campgrounds, two boat launches, and plenty of fishing both above and below the spillway.

Nevada State Parks offered the following safety reminders:

—- Swimming or boating near spillways presents serious dangers.

—- Water that flows into the dam’s spillway creates strong, unseen currents that can flip boats and drown even the most experienced swimmers.

—- Never cross, tie up or go under buoy lines, and follow all warning signs.

—- Boaters, paddlers, and swimmers should wear a personal flotation device.

—- Visitors should also be vigilant that their dogs do not enter the water near or beyond the marked buoy line near the spillway.

“The safety of our visitors is of the utmost importance to us.” said Bob Mergell, Nevada State Parks Administrator. “With the busy summer ahead, we want to remind visitors to, as always, use caution near dams and spillways so that they’ll end their visit happy, safe and full of fun memories.”