ELKO – Another snowstorm blew into northeastern Nevada early Wednesday, creating adverse driving conditions on most local highways.
Two crashes were reported early Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 near Crescent Valley. Traffic delays were possible at about 5:30 a.m. after an injury accident at mile marker 260 and another accident a mile away at about 6:15 a.m.
At least two vehicles were involved in crashes on eastbound I-80 at Winnemucca shortly before 8 a.m.
Wintry driving conditions were reported on regional highways, including chain or snow tire requirements on Mountain City Highway from Elko to Lone Mountain Station, and on the Eureka Highway. No advisories were posted for Interstate 80 between Halleck and Wells, or U.S. Highway 93 south of Wells.
A winter weather advisory is in effect Wednesday for all of northern Nevada except the southeastern corner of Elko County. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the valleys. Higher accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected across the higher valleys of northern Elko County, with about 12 inches accumulating in the Ruby Mountains and Jarbidge Wilderness.
Highs will approach the freezing mark as snow diminishes overnight and the advisory ends at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
For current travel conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.
