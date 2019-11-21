Snow sticking to roads in eastern Elko County
0 comments
alert top story

Snow sticking to roads in eastern Elko County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow in Spring Creek

Snow obscures the Ruby Mountains and sticks to the landscape at 9 a.m. Thursday in Spring Creek.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO – Snow was falling on Lamoille Summit and sticking to the ground in Spring Creek on Thursday morning as a second wave of precipitation moved in from the east.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions in eastern Elko County. Advisories were posted for Interstate 80 between Wendover and Oasis; and U.S. 93A between Wendover and Lage's Junction.

Less than half an inch of accumulation was forecast. The snow showers were expected to move out by afternoon.

Motorists may encounter patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m.

Clear skies and slightly warmer weather are on tap for the weekend. Elko’s forecast high is around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday, according to the weather service.

0 comments
1
0
3
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News