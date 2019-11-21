Snow sticking to roads in eastern Elko County

ELKO – Snow was falling on Lamoille Summit and sticking to the ground in Spring Creek on Thursday morning as a second wave of precipitation moved in from the east.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions in eastern Elko County. Advisories were posted for Interstate 80 between Wendover and Oasis; and U.S. 93A between Wendover and Lage's Junction.

Less than half an inch of accumulation was forecast. The snow showers were expected to move out by afternoon.

Motorists may encounter patchy freezing fog after 10 p.m.

Clear skies and slightly warmer weather are on tap for the weekend. Elko’s forecast high is around 50 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Skies will be sunny on Saturday and partly cloudy on Sunday, according to the weather service.

