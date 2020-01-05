Snow sticking to some highways
0 comments
alert top story

Snow sticking to some highways

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carlin Tunnels

Snow was sticking to the fast lanes near the Carlin Tunnels on Sunday morning.

 NDOT

ELKO – Snow was falling in northeastern Nevada on Sunday morning as the second storm of the new year moved through the region.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting winter driving conditions on Interstate 80 from Carlin over Emigrant Pass, Mountain City Highway north of the Tuscarora junction, and on the Tuscarora Highway.

NDOT traffic cameras also showed snowy lanes on the Lamoille Highway.

No hazardous weather advisories had been posted by the National Weather Service, as only isolated to scattered light snow showers are expected, mainly from I-80 northward. Elko’s high is forecast to reach 40 degrees.

Elko received half an inch of snow on New Year’s Day, for a total of .16 of an inch of precipitation. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 40s every day this year so far.

Another chance of snow showers is predicted for Wednesday evening.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019
Local

Police Log; Dec. 28, 2019

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News