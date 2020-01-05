Snow sticking to some highways

ELKO – Snow was falling in northeastern Nevada on Sunday morning as the second storm of the new year moved through the region.

Nevada Department of Transportation was reporting winter driving conditions on Interstate 80 from Carlin over Emigrant Pass, Mountain City Highway north of the Tuscarora junction, and on the Tuscarora Highway.

NDOT traffic cameras also showed snowy lanes on the Lamoille Highway.

No hazardous weather advisories had been posted by the National Weather Service, as only isolated to scattered light snow showers are expected, mainly from I-80 northward. Elko’s high is forecast to reach 40 degrees.

Elko received half an inch of snow on New Year’s Day, for a total of .16 of an inch of precipitation. Afternoon temperatures have climbed into the 40s every day this year so far.

Another chance of snow showers is predicted for Wednesday evening.

