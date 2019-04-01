ELKO – Twice as much snow is waiting to melt in the mountains compared with April 1 of last year.
A report released Monday by the Natural Resources Conservation Service says the snowpack has kept rising in the Upper Humboldt River Basin and now stands at more than 20 inches in snow-water equivalent.
There was barely 10 inches last April 1 and the average mark is about 13 inches.
The heavy snowpack also is lingering at relatively low elevations. Harrison Pass still has 26 inches at the 6,600-foot level, which is 586 percent of average. Taylor Canyon, at 6,200 feet in the Owyhee River Basin, still had 8.3 inches of snow compared with an average of 1.3 inches.
Overall, snow-water content on the Upper Humboldt is 167 percent of average. The Lower Humboldt stands at 183 percent, and the Clover Valley/Franklin River Basin is at 147 percent.
All basins in the region are well above average. The Owyhee River stood at 142 percent on April 1. The Snake River was at 132 percent, and Eastern Nevada at 179 percent.
Snow levels typically taper off dramatically during the month of April. The forecast for this week, however, calls for mountain snowfall to continue.
Snow levels during a storm Monday night through Tuesday night were expected to drop from 7,000 to 6,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
Following a brief break on Wednesday, more precipitation is forecast for northeastern Nevada on Thursday and into the weekend.
Saturday morning showers could bring snow as low as 5,500 to 6,500 feet, particularly in the Ruby Mountains and central Nevada.
Warmer weather may not be too far ahead. The extended forecast says highs of 70 degrees are possible next Monday.
