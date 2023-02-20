ELKO – A winter storm warning has been issued for the Ruby Mountains and White Pine County while the rest of northeastern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory Tuesday.

Up to a foot of snow could fall in the mountains, and winds gusting as high as 50 mph could make travel “difficult to impossible,” according to the National Weather Service.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute, and strong winds could cause tree damage.

Elko’s winter weather advisory extends from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Snow accumulation of 1-4 inches is possible, with 4-6 inches in Spring Creek.

Low temperatures will dip into the teens Tuesday night and stay in the 20s Wednesday along with blowing and drifting snow.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the weather service advised.

Another chance of snow arrives Thursday night.

For the latest road conditions visit nvroads.com or call 511.