Snow, strong winds slam Elko area

ELKO – The weather quickly took a turn for the worse Tuesday morning as a snow squall slammed northeastern Nevada, prompting chain or snow tire restrictions over Lamoille Summit and on Interstate 80 west of Elko.

Chains or snow tires were also required on Mountain City Highway north of the Tuscarora junction and through Secret Pass.

Adverse driving conditions were reported on all other highways in the county.

The Nevada Department of Transportation added chain-up areas on Lamoille Highway last fall.

Winds were gusting to 35 mph in Carlin and 30 mph in the Elko area.

A winter storm warning for the Ruby Mountains and northern Elko County remains in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, along with a winter weather advisory for most of the rest of the county and northern Eureka and Lander counties.

Elko’s forecast called for an additional 1-3 inches of snow Tuesday and a 30 percent chance of snow showers Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny but another chance of light snow arrives Thursday through Thursday night. Accumulations of 1-2 inches are expected.

Dry weather is forecast Friday through the weekend, including Martin Luther King Day. Highs will be in the 30s.

