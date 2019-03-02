ELKO – Another blast of snow pushed into northeastern Nevada early Saturday. The Nevada Department of Transportation reported wintry driving conditions on Emigrant Pass, while other highways in the region were wet but not snow-packed at noon.
A vehicle accident with injuries was reported on State Route 306 in Crescent Valley at 6:30 a.m., and a crash with vehicle damage was reported on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca at 10:30 a.m.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for continued snow showers through the weekend and precipitation throughout the coming week. Higher spots in the Elko area could see 3 or more inches of snow by Monday.
