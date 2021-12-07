 Skip to main content
Snow to focus on southeastern portion of Elko County

Elko forecast
NWS

ELKO – The Ruby Mountains, Wells and the southeastern corner of Elko County will be under a winter weather advisory as a storm sweeps through the region beginning Wednesday evening.

The advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday calls for 3 to 6 inches of snow at lower elevations and 7 to 10 inches at the mountain peaks. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult,” cautioned the National Weather Service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Forecasters said this will be central Nevada’s first significant snowfall of the season, while northern Nevada will see only 1-3 inches.

Elko’s forecast calls for a chance of rain beginning after 4 p.m. Wednesday with winds of 10-15 mph. The chance of precipitation peaks overnight at 70% with rain turning to snow. Continued snow is likely Thursday.

Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees on Wednesday but drop into the 30s through Saturday.

Dry conditions are expected Friday through Sunday, followed by another chance of snow showers Monday and Tuesday.

