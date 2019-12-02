Snow turning to rain as temperatures rise

ELKO – Snow and rain showers are expected to continue Monday but warmer temperatures should mean better road conditions.

A winter weather advisory in northern Lander and Eureka counties was set to expire at 10 a.m.

There are no advisories for Elko County. Snow showers will gradually turn to rain showers as the day progresses and highs climb to around 40 degrees.

Several rounds of light rain and snow over the past week haven’t done much to erase the water year’s precipitation deficit. Elko has received .40 of an inch of precipitation since Oct. 1, far short of the 1.9 inches that is normal by early December.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for another chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday night through Wednesday night, and again Friday night into the weekend.

