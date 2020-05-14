Snow: Where did that come from?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Fresh snow fell on the Ruby Mountains overnight, while Elko picked up two-tenths of an inch of rain.

Just three days ago, temperatures were climbing into the 80s.

It was the first precipitation to fall in May -- nearly halfway through the month -- following a two-week dry spell.

The forecast calls for a high of 66 degrees in Elko on Thursday, rising to near 70 on Friday and 80 on Saturday. The warming trend continues with a forecast high of 85 on Sunday.

National Weather Service forecasters say a low pressure system combined with a strong jet stream will produce strong southwest winds on Sunday.

“Given a dry air mass in place across the state this could lead to critical fire weather conditions, especially across central Nevada.”

Cooler weather and a chance of thunderstorms arrives on Monday.

