Snowbound man rescued near Montello

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office help rescue a man Thursday who was stuck in his Montello home due to deep snow.

The man had a physical disability and needed to be moved to stay with a friend as he was running low on propane for heat and supplies.

Deputy Reitz, along with a member of the Search and Rescue team from the Elko County Sheriff's Office, were able to access the man’s home with the Sheriff's Office tracked UTV (side by side) and take him safely to a neighbor’s house.

“This is a unique service that the Sheriff's Office has the responsibility to perform and we love the opportunities it provides us to work with, and serve the members of our County. If you are interested in serving Elko County and the great citizens here, please reach out and join our Search and Rescue Team.”