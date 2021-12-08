Snowflake Festival returns Saturday

ELKO -- Like many other popular events, the annual Snowflake Festival sponsored by the Downtown Business Association took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic. This year is looking brighter and the DBA is planning for a fine turnout with numerous activities and shopping opportunities from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the downtown corridor.

This is the 18th year for the festive winter event.

“The last one was in 2019,” said DBA board member Jan Petersen. “Twenty (2020) was a wash. Now we are in full gear. We have food trucks, different vendors. The theme is ‘Christmas Vacation.’ We have a genuine woody station wagon displayed with a Christmas tree on the top right in front of the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum.”

“Grammar Number 2 and the Spring Creek elementary art kids have made decorations. They have revived that.”

A big highlight for the “kiddos” will be the Cookie Crawl.

“For $5 you buy an empty bag and we have 22 stops,” Petersen said. “Albertsons is baking them all. Bless their baker hearts.”

Bags can be purchased at the DBA booth at Fifth and Idaho streets.

“We present this as a gift back to the community."

The Parade of Lights will also take place.

According to the DBA website, there will be prizes available for the best “Cousin Eddie” look-a-like from the movie. Santa will also be on hand at his workshop for people to visit. This will be located in Rubies sports bar on Idaho Street.

Businesses will be holding sales and other vendors will be set up with wares on display.

Enjoy live performances and local entertainment, face painting, train rides, the Naughty or Nice Hot Cocoa booth and more.

“We are back in full gear!” Petersen cheered.

“During the Snowflake Festival from about noon to 5 p.m. we are going to have our annual membership drive for the Elko County Art Club,” said President Tess King.

“We do free arts and crafts for the kids. We will have about four or five different projects for them to do in the gallery at 407 Railroad Street and we will be at the Cookie Crawl, as well.”

King said children can create paper plate Santa faces, candy cane reindeer and they will also have lunch sacks for the kids to decorate.

“They can decorate one to take home,” King said. “Then we are also having our senior center bags. We fill it and give to the seniors. This year we are going to do candy.”

These bags, which will include regular and sugar-free samples. will be distributed to seniors who live at Highland Manor.

“We like doing that annually so they get a little treat, especially those who do not have family close.”

The ECAC is also holding a raffle. Items have been donated by local artists and businesses.

“If you join the club, you get a raffle ticket. Or you can purchase a raffle ticket,” King said. “We have a raffle basket and two oil paintings.”

King said she is hoping to begin classes again in the New Year.

“We are looking for new teachers, mostly kid class teachers or anybody willing to lead a project. The kids’ classes are really in high demand. I want to get back to doing our art party classes once a month.”

At 5:30 the Parade of Lights will commence in the downtown corridor, and follow the City of Elko parade route beginning at Sixth and Commercial Streets, turning right on Fourth Street, then heading along Idaho to 12th Street.

