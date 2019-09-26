ELKO – It’s not too early to snow in Elko.
Less than a week after autumn began, snow is in the forecast across northeastern Nevada.
The National Weather Service is predicting a 40 percent chance of rain and snow Sunday morning. Less than half an inch could accumulate before it melts off as temperatures rise to about 50 degrees Sunday afternoon.
Elko’s nighttime temperatures this weekend will drop into the 20s for the first time since early May.
The wet weather pattern begins Saturday with showers mainly between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The chance of precipitation increases from 60 percent to 70 percent Saturday night.
Showers will taper off through Tuesday and high temperatures should climb back into the 60s by Wednesday.
Mountain ranges in northeastern Nevada received their first snow a week ago. Most of the accumulating snowfall this weekend will be above 8,000 feet, according to the weather service.
