ELKO – Snow blowers, shovels and ice scrapers have been a frequent sight around Elko and surrounding areas this winter as storms have dropped 50 inches of precipitation in the valleys along with temperatures hovering in the low 20s.

The snowy and cold weather could have another impact that weather agencies are watching closely: a potential for flooding when warmer weather arrives, as happened in the 2017 Humboldt River flood.

According to a report released by the National Weather Service on Feb. 6, the amount of water in the current snowpack is well above normal across northern and central Nevada, and is "fairly comparable" to early February 2017.

That was when the waters from the Humboldt River flooded Southside neighborhoods due to backed-up storm drains along streets north and south of the river.

Rising waters caused damage throughout Elko County, closing U.S. Highway 93 and State Route 233 to Montello, washing out 63 roads, flooding 56 homes, closing Southside School and overflowing the Winecup/Gamble Ranch 21-Mile Dam.

A report prepared by former Elko County Emergency Manager Annette Kerr one year later recapped the impact of the flood, reporting that 8 inches of snow had melted between Feb. 1 and 17 due to rain and unseasonable warm temperatures.

This year “snow depths are high, except for parts of Humboldt and northern Nye counties,” the Weather Service stated in its report. “Precipitation outlook through February 18 favors above normal values” -- and storms added more snow this week.

But is the City prepared in case history repeats itself?

Former City Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said a month after flood waters receded, workers inspected the area and found that a few drains malfunctioned. That “stopped water from going back up the culverts as they were designed to do.”

The City also acknowledged that flap gates at the levees were not designed to prevent flooding.

The City received criticism for drainage issues that led to storm drains overflowing in residential areas along the river. A lawsuit filed by 70 southside residents claimed the City was responsible for the flood after the Humboldt River was shifted for relocation of the railroad tracks for Project Lifesaver in 1979. They also blamed inadequate construction of a levee at 12 Street Bridge 13 years later.

The suit was settled by the City for $835,000.

According to city officials, steps have been taken to minimize the risk of flood damage happening again.

On March 22, 2022, Elko City Council approved a resolution that established a maintenance program for the Humboldt River area and also furthers the goals of the Humboldt Area Recreation Project.

The program works with HARP and requires flap gate and storm drain inspections, maintenance and repair. It also includes vegetation control in the form of goat grazing or mowing areas bordering the river and “maintaining the area in a condition suitable for various types of wildlife.”

Assistant City Manager Scott Wilkinson said city crews “regularly inspect storm drains for debris and sediment throughout the City, either promptly removing blockages when discovered, or, if appropriate, instruct the responsible party to do so.”

Inspections are completed when storm drains are accessible, he added.

“The City is committed to the responsible operation and maintenance of the municipal storm drain and sanitary sewer system, as well as existing public improvements in the vicinity of the Humboldt River,” Wilkinson said.

However, the City Council stated that the maintenance program is not a guarantee that flooding will never occur again.

“The City Council recognizes that the Humboldt River Area Maintenance Program set forth in this resolution will not prevent flooding within the City. However, the Program will improve the environment along the Humboldt River for both the people and the wildlife using the area.”

But is there still a flood risk for those living in the residential areas along both sides of the river?

“Neighborhoods in areas adjacent to the Humboldt River are subject to natural inflow and infiltration from groundwater due to geological conditions,” Wilkinson explained. “Because of natural features in those and surrounding areas, there may be flood events that cannot be prevented or even substantially mitigated without the expenditure of significant public resources.”

“With these factors in mind, the City will continue to balance the needs of the public in making decisions concerning maintenance, operation, and construction of public infrastructure in the Humboldt River area,” he said.