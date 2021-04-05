Snowpack near normal, but 'soil sponge' to soak it up

ELKO — March storms brought below-average precipitation to the higher elevations of northeastern Nevada but the snowpack stood at near normal levels on April 1.

Very dry soil conditions will soak it up fast as it melts, according to hydrologist Jeff Anderson of the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

“Despite a decent snowpack, the lack of rain last fall before the snow arrived means it will be challenging to achieve normal streamflows this spring and summer,” he said. “Snow melt will need to fill the soil sponge before runoff occurs.”

Conditions in the Owyhee, Upper Humboldt, Clover Valley/Franklin River basins, as well as in Eastern Nevada, are similar to or drier than the previous records based on data that starts in 2006.

April 1 snowpacks were near to above normal in the Upper Humboldt Basin (91%), Lower Humboldt Basin (119%), Owyhee Basin (106%), Snake Basin (101%) and Eastern Nevada (95%). The Clover Valley/Franklin River Basin is the outlier at 78% of median.

Anderson said snow lines remained low in March, which helped a number of lower elevation sites (between 6,500-7,500 feet) track well above median for April 1.