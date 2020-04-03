Snowpack near normal in north
0 comments
top story

Snowpack near normal in north

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
April 1, 2020 snow water equivalent

Moisture in Nevada mountains ranged from a high of 118% of average in northern Elko County to a low of 54% south of Carson on April 1.

 NRCS

ELKO – Northern Nevada basins ended March with normal snowpack levels, while the central and eastern part of the state was running about 20% below normal.

The Upper Humboldt was at 97% of normal on April 1, according to the USDA’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service. The Lower Humboldt was at 114%, while Owyhee and the Snake River Basin were at 118%.

On the other side of the Ruby Mountains, the Clover Valley and Franklin River basins stood at 88% and Eastern Nevada at 78%.

The snow-water-equivalent numbers for western Nevada were even lower, with Carson at 75%, Truckee at 71%, Lake Tahoe at 69% and Walker at 54%.

According to the April 1 survey, the snowpack at Harrison Pass and many lower elevations of the Ruby Mountains has melted off, while some of the higher elevations still had 2 to 5 feet.

The snow-water-equivalent in Upper Lamoille Canyon was at 25.4 inches, compared with 34.1 inches at this time last year.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News