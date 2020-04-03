Snowpack near normal in north

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Northern Nevada basins ended March with normal snowpack levels, while the central and eastern part of the state was running about 20% below normal.

The Upper Humboldt was at 97% of normal on April 1, according to the USDA’s Natural Resources and Conservation Service. The Lower Humboldt was at 114%, while Owyhee and the Snake River Basin were at 118%.

On the other side of the Ruby Mountains, the Clover Valley and Franklin River basins stood at 88% and Eastern Nevada at 78%.

The snow-water-equivalent numbers for western Nevada were even lower, with Carson at 75%, Truckee at 71%, Lake Tahoe at 69% and Walker at 54%.

According to the April 1 survey, the snowpack at Harrison Pass and many lower elevations of the Ruby Mountains has melted off, while some of the higher elevations still had 2 to 5 feet.

The snow-water-equivalent in Upper Lamoille Canyon was at 25.4 inches, compared with 34.1 inches at this time last year.

