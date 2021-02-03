Snowpack remains low after warm, dry January

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada mountain ranges continue to run well below normal snowpack for this time of year.

The Upper Humboldt River Basin was at 56% of normal as of Feb. 1, after most major storms failed to produce significant snowfall in the region. Snow depths above 8,000-foot elevation varied from 19 inches at Trout Creek to 41 inches at the top of Lamoille Canyon.

The Lower Humboldt was better at 87%. Snow depth at elevations above 7,000 feet ranged from 7 inches at Porter Canyon to 51 inches at Granite Peak.

The Clover Valley and Franklin River basins were listed at 54% of average, as was the Owyhee River Basin. A total of 26 inches of snow was measured at Jacks Peak.

The Snake River Basin stood at 60% of average, while Eastern Nevada was at 74%.

January 2021 was much warmer than normal in Elko. According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature was 6.1 degrees above normal, while a little over half an inch of precipitation was 51% of normal. The scant 3.3 inches of snowfall measured at Elko’s airport was less than one-third the normal amount.

There were only two days in January when Elko’s high temperature fell below the freezing mark. Nighttime lows never dropped into the single digits.