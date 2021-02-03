Snowpack remains low after warm, dry January

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada mountain ranges continue to run well below normal snowpack for this time of year.
The Upper Humboldt River Basin was at 56% of normal as of Feb. 1, after most major storms failed to produce significant snowfall in the region. Snow depths above 8,000-foot elevation varied from 19 inches at Trout Creek to 41 inches at the top of Lamoille Canyon.
The Lower Humboldt was better at 87%. Snow depth at elevations above 7,000 feet ranged from 7 inches at Porter Canyon to 51 inches at Granite Peak.
The Clover Valley and Franklin River basins were listed at 54% of average, as was the Owyhee River Basin. A total of 26 inches of snow was measured at Jacks Peak.
The Snake River Basin stood at 60% of average, while Eastern Nevada was at 74%.
January 2021 was much warmer than normal in Elko. According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature was 6.1 degrees above normal, while a little over half an inch of precipitation was 51% of normal. The scant 3.3 inches of snowfall measured at Elko’s airport was less than one-third the normal amount.
There were only two days in January when Elko’s high temperature fell below the freezing mark. Nighttime lows never dropped into the single digits.
Winnemucca was the only location posting slightly above-average precipitation for the month, at just under an inch.