Snowpack remains low as storms miss northern Nevada

ELKO – Storm systems were skirting northeastern Nevada this week, bringing little chance of making up a precipitation deficit following a record dry year in the Ruby Mountains.
“Snow accumulation is off to a somewhat disappointing start this winter,” stated the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s water supply outlook on Jan. 1.
Snowpack in Northern Nevada river basins are between 62% and 84% of median, with only the Northern Great Basin and Lower Humboldt greater than 90%.
So far this water year, precipitation from Oct. 1 through Jan. 1 stands at 52-79% of average. This comes on the tail of water year 2020 which was also drier than normal with basin percentages of 58-93% of average.
“Water year 2020 turned out to be the driest year on record in some areas,” stated NRCS, including three locations in the Ruby Mountains as well as Berry Creek near Ely, Diamond Peak near Eureka and Big Creek near Austin.
“Precipitation deficits and the lack of fall rain before snow started accumulating has left soil moisture well below average in all basins,” the report said.
Soils are at record dry levels in the Upper Humboldt Basin, Eastern Nevada, Clover Valley and Franklin River Basin, the Spring Mountains, as well as in the Upper Colorado and Virgin River basins.
Five different levels of drought extend across Elko County, from moderate in the north-central portion to extreme in the southeast corner.
Snowpack in the Upper Humboldt River Basin is 71% of median, compared to 101% last year. Soil moisture is at 22% saturation, compared to 36% last year.
Snowpack in the Lower Humboldt River Basin is near normal at 97% of median, compared to 122% last year.
The next weather system expected to arrive Friday night through Tuesday is a weak disturbance that is anticipated to skip across the northernmost fringes of Elko County.
“At this time, only light, isolated showers are expected,” stated National Weather Service forecasters.