Snowpack remains low as storms miss northern Nevada

ELKO – Storm systems were skirting northeastern Nevada this week, bringing little chance of making up a precipitation deficit following a record dry year in the Ruby Mountains.

“Snow accumulation is off to a somewhat disappointing start this winter,” stated the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s water supply outlook on Jan. 1.

Snowpack in Northern Nevada river basins are between 62% and 84% of median, with only the Northern Great Basin and Lower Humboldt greater than 90%.

So far this water year, precipitation from Oct. 1 through Jan. 1 stands at 52-79% of average. This comes on the tail of water year 2020 which was also drier than normal with basin percentages of 58-93% of average.

“Water year 2020 turned out to be the driest year on record in some areas,” stated NRCS, including three locations in the Ruby Mountains as well as Berry Creek near Ely, Diamond Peak near Eureka and Big Creek near Austin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Precipitation deficits and the lack of fall rain before snow started accumulating has left soil moisture well below average in all basins,” the report said.