Snowpack well above average in northeastern Nevada

Snowpack well above average in northeastern Nevada

An early start to the snowy season and a major late December storm have pushed precipitation levels well above average.

 Jeff Mullins

ELKO – Snow has been piling up in the mountains, with December precipitation totaling 200% of average in some locations after the latest storm hit northeastern Nevada.

The top of Lamoille Canyon had a whopping 84 inches of snow as of Monday according to the USDA’s snow monitoring website. Total precipitation there since the water year began on Oct. 1 stands at 19.5 inches.

All river basins were well above the average mark as of Jan. 1. The Upper Humboldt was listed at 160%; Lower Humboldt 144%; Clover Valley and Franklin 190%; Owyhee 129%; Snake River 119%; and Eastern Nevada 170%.

Humboldt South Fork locations had the biggest gain at 199% of average.

Snow depths around northeastern Nevada include 46 inches at Smith Creek in the Ruby Mountains, 43 inches at Dorsey Basin in the East Humboldt, 36 inches at Draw Creek south of Jarbidge, and 38 inches at Upper Jack Creek in the Independence.

The forecast for Elko calls for more snow midweek along with some rain.

While this winter has been snowier than last winter, precipitation totals at the end of December 2021 were also much higher than normal. However, storms fizzled throughout the remainder of 2021 and drought conditions remained.

Western Nevada is getting even more snow than the east so far this winter, with some basins reporting amounts of 300% or more above average in December.

