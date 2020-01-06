Snowshoe hike at the California Trail Interpretive Center

ELKO -- The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout January. All of the programs are free and open to the public.
“During the winter is a great time to come to the Trail Center and learn new skills or go for a hike,” said park ranger Greg Feathers.
The first community snowshoe hike of the season will be hosted by the Trail Center on Jan. 11. This evening event is family friendly. Meet at 5 p.m. to strap on your snowshoes and head out on two trials behind the center. After the hike, join staff for treats and hot chocolate. If there is not enough snow, this will be a winter hike event. The BLM Elko District office does have a limited number of snowshoes people can reserve by calling 753-0200.
You have free articles remaining.
Making pioneer butter required much preparation and hard work. Join volunteer Dinna Frost and learn how to make butter like the pioneers. The class begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
Artist Lynne Kistler will demonstrate how to make smoke art using smoke, watercolor and multimedia at 1 p.m. Jan. 31. Kistler has many of her smoke art pieces featured in the “Nevada Wild 2020” art installation that is currently on display at the California Trail Interpretive Center.
Photographer Gary Reese has re-photographed 52 of Timothy O’Sullivan’s 270 photographic views, taken between 1867 and 1871, in Nevada and adjacent areas of Arizona and California. By re-photographing the views of this famous western expeditionary photographer, Reese updates O’Sullivan’s narrative on what was significant in Nevada immediately following statehood. Reese will discuss how he found and photographed the rugged locations first captured by O’Sullivan 150 years ago at 3 p.m. Jan. 31.
The California Trail Interpretive Center is located eight miles west of Elko on I-80, Hunter exit 292. The Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday. Admission is free.