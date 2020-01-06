Snowshoe hike at the California Trail Interpretive Center

ELKO -- The Trail Center is presenting a variety of family friendly programs throughout January. All of the programs are free and open to the public.

“During the winter is a great time to come to the Trail Center and learn new skills or go for a hike,” said park ranger Greg Feathers.

The first community snowshoe hike of the season will be hosted by the Trail Center on Jan. 11. This evening event is family friendly. Meet at 5 p.m. to strap on your snowshoes and head out on two trials behind the center. After the hike, join staff for treats and hot chocolate. If there is not enough snow, this will be a winter hike event. The BLM Elko District office does have a limited number of snowshoes people can reserve by calling 753-0200.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Making pioneer butter required much preparation and hard work. Join volunteer Dinna Frost and learn how to make butter like the pioneers. The class begins at 2 p.m. Jan. 19.